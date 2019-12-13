3.42 RUB
V. Makei discusses Belarusian-Iranian cooperation with Iranian Foreign Minister at UN General Assembly
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus met with the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs on the margins of the UN General Assembly. According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, Vladimir Makei and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed the strengthening of Belarusian-Iranian cooperation and joint steps to enhance trade and economic cooperation. The meeting with Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also had an extensive agenda for negotiations.The parties reached an agreement on maintaining contacts and joint work on a number of economic and investment projects. Another meeting was held with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua.The diplomats discussed ways to build up trade and economic cooperation.
Vladimir Makei will also address the general-political discussion of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. The bilateral meetings with colleagues from Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia and the United Nations leadership are scheduled as well.
