We are interested in resolving any conflicts through a calm, normal, as it is fashionable to say now, inclusive dialogue. This applies both to the internal political situation and our willingness to engage in dialogue abroad. We know firsthand what a conflict, war and revolution mean. We have been through two world wars, or rather, two world wars rolled through our country. And we know what consequences they have for the Belarusian people. So we have never been and are not going to be a source of tension. Vladimir Makei is sure that the destabilization, which was sought in our country, was aimed to turn Belarus into a second Ukraine. Russia was next in line - that is where the fire ignited in our country was going to spread.

Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus