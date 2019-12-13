3.42 RUB
V. Makei: Belarus remains open to dialogue, but any negotiations are possible only in a mutually respectful manner and on an equal basis
"It was not our country that started the sanctions war. However, Belarusians do not intend to remain whipping boys," said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country in an interview with Russia Today. According to Vladimir Makei, Belarus will do its utmost to remain an area of stability on the European continent.
Belarus has never been a creature of evil, as they are trying to portray us now. We have never been the initiator of any actions aimed at destabilizing the situation in our region. We have never had any territorial claims against anyone, unlike some other countries. And up until the last moment, our internal political situation was developing in a calm, normal, stable way.
We are interested in resolving any conflicts through a calm, normal, as it is fashionable to say now, inclusive dialogue. This applies both to the internal political situation and our willingness to engage in dialogue abroad. We know firsthand what a conflict, war and revolution mean. We have been through two world wars, or rather, two world wars rolled through our country. And we know what consequences they have for the Belarusian people. So we have never been and are not going to be a source of tension.Vladimir Makei is sure that the destabilization, which was sought in our country, was aimed to turn Belarus into a second Ukraine. Russia was next in line - that is where the fire ignited in our country was going to spread.
