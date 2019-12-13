V. Makei on refugee situation: these people want to apply for protection in EU

The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border really remains tense. Perhaps, for the first time in the history of modern Belarus, we are faced with such a flagrant violation of human rights. The West went to extreme provocations, turning refugees into physical hostages of political blackmail. The hot topic will be raised at the meeting of the collegiums of the Foreign Ministries of Belarus and Russia in Moscow.

As Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei emphasizes, it is painful that more than 2000 people, including women and children, are on the border line. All of them come from the countries, where West intervened. The refugees do not consider the territory of Belarus as their place of permanent residence. They want to apply for protection in the EU, according to Vladimir Makei.