V. Makei holds several meetings with the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, and Nicaragua to discuss cooperation prospects

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei held several meetings with the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, and Nicaragua. They discussed the status and prospects of cooperation in the political, trade, and economic spheres and interaction at multilateral platforms, and exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda. An informative meeting was also held with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and a number of issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Belarus on the margins of the UN General Assembly

I would like to point out that Vladimir Makei will also address the general-political discussion of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. The bilateral meetings are also scheduled with colleagues from Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia and the United Nations leadership.

