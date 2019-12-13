3.42 RUB
Makei: Sanctions against Belarusian potash sector may lead to lower yields and higher food prices in the world
Sanctions policy against the Belarusian potash sector may also lead to lower yields and higher food prices in the world. This was stated by Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei at the Food Systems Summit.
Western countries' mindless sanctions pressure on Belarus threatens global food security. In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the results of the sanctions policy acquire drastic prospects for the development and fight against hunger in the world. The absence of Belarusian potash fertilizers on the world market, which occupy 20% of the market, will lead to a significant reduction in agricultural yields. The deficit of potassium fertilizers in the world market will predictably lead to the growth of their prices and, consequently, to the growth of product prices.
Vladimir Makei will also present Minsk's position at the 76th session of the General Assembly of the Organization. The bilateral meetings continue on the margins of the UN session. The Belarusian Foreign Minister and his Hungarian counterpart exchanged views on the relevant issues of the international agenda and prospects of deepening the bilateral cooperation. Vladimir Makei also held talks with his Syrian counterpart. Diplomats confirmed their mutual interest in further development of political dialogue as well as trade and economic interaction. The head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry also discussed the prospects of trade and economic cooperation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam. Vladimir Makei also held talks with representatives of Mozambique, Jamaica and Estonia.
