Makei: Sanctions against Belarusian potash sector may lead to lower yields and higher food prices in the world

Western countries' mindless sanctions pressure on Belarus threatens global food security. In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the results of the sanctions policy acquire drastic prospects for the development and fight against hunger in the world. The absence of Belarusian potash fertilizers on the world market, which occupy 20% of the market, will lead to a significant reduction in agricultural yields. The deficit of potassium fertilizers in the world market will predictably lead to the growth of their prices and, consequently, to the growth of product prices.

Vladimir Makei, Foreign Minister of Belarus