V. Makei: The current political and economic situation should be perceived not as a problem but as a source of new opportunities

There is a "hybrid war" waged against Belarus.This is a financial and economic war unleashed by the West. And such challenges require not only operational, but also well-thought-out multifaceted answers in the long term. It is a professional duty of our diplomats to cope with such challenges.



The annual seminar of the heads of diplomatic missions and consular missions of Belarus has opened in Minsk. The main emphasis on the start of the training week was made by the head of the Foreign Ministry. According to Vladimir Makei, the current political and economic situation should be perceived not as a problem, but as a source of new opportunities that should be timely identified and qualitatively used.



The participants of the seminar will consider integration issues, investment, digitalization, and international cooperation. They will hold business meetings in ministries and with top managers of exporting companies.



Not only economic development dynamics but also sustainability of the Belarusian state in general depends on efficient work of diplomats, especially in the area of foreign trade.



This year the seminar is held in a special format. The diplomatic corps officers will be invited to the meeting with the President.



