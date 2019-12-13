PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Lukashenko meets with President of Equatorial Guinea in Malabo

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is meeting with President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Malabo, BelTA reports.

After the official ceremony with the singing of anthems and a company of honor guard, the heads of state will hold talks in a narrow and then in an expanded format with the participation of members of the delegations.

It is expected that a number of bilateral documents will be signed as a result of the talks.

