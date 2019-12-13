Preparations for Belarus' participation in Summit of the Future and the UN General Assembly High-Level Week discussed in Minsk

The meeting focused on the interaction between Belarus and the UN, directions and priorities of the UN program activities in our country. "Attention was paid to the issues of socio-economic development of Belarus and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals within the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the Foreign Ministry informed. - The parties exchanged views on approaches to the coordination of interaction in the context of the preparation of the draft Framework Program of Belarus and the UN in the field of sustainable development for 2026-2031.