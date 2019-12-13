PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Preparations for Belarus' participation in Summit of the Future and the UN General Assembly High-Level Week discussed in Minsk

Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Ambrazevich met with UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus Rasul Bagirov. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on the interaction between Belarus and the UN, directions and priorities of the UN program activities in our country. "Attention was paid to the issues of socio-economic development of Belarus and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals within the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the Foreign Ministry informed. - The parties exchanged views on approaches to the coordination of interaction in the context of the preparation of the draft Framework Program of Belarus and the UN in the field of sustainable development for 2026-2031.

They also discussed the preparations for the participation of the Belarusian side in the events within the framework of the upcoming major events at the UN - the Future Summit and the High-Level Week during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. "They agreed to continue developing constructive relations between Belarus and the United Nations," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

