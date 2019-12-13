3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Preparations for Belarus' participation in Summit of the Future and the UN General Assembly High-Level Week discussed in Minsk
Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Ambrazevich met with UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus Rasul Bagirov. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The meeting focused on the interaction between Belarus and the UN, directions and priorities of the UN program activities in our country. "Attention was paid to the issues of socio-economic development of Belarus and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals within the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," the Foreign Ministry informed. - The parties exchanged views on approaches to the coordination of interaction in the context of the preparation of the draft Framework Program of Belarus and the UN in the field of sustainable development for 2026-2031.
They also discussed the preparations for the participation of the Belarusian side in the events within the framework of the upcoming major events at the UN - the Future Summit and the High-Level Week during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. "They agreed to continue developing constructive relations between Belarus and the United Nations," the Foreign Ministry stressed.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All