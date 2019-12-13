Minsk discuss development of trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation with Pakistan

The states are interested in the development of mutually beneficial relations. Almost all the issues have found common ground. Belarus views Pakistan as a significant partner, whose influence in the international arena is constantly growing.

We talked about intensification of contacts between Belarus and Pakistan, development of trade, economic, humanitarian cooperation between our countries and increasing the role of the deputy corps in this process. We came to certain conclusions about the directions in which our interaction should be increased, first of all, to develop the economy of the countries, trade and economic cooperation. They also talked about making adjustments to the existing legal framework, which is the direct task of the parliament.