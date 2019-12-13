EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Tripartite Contact Group on conflict resolution in Eastern Ukraine starts its work in Minsk

In Minsk, representatives of subgroups of the Tripartite Contact Group for the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine are starting work at these moments. The parties will continue to discuss new areas of forces disengagement, as well as prisoner exchange and implementation of the Steinmeier formula.

