3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Tripartite Contact Group on conflict resolution in Eastern Ukraine starts its work in Minsk
In Minsk, representatives of subgroups of the Tripartite Contact Group for the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine are starting work at these moments. The parties will continue to discuss new areas of forces disengagement, as well as prisoner exchange and implementation of the Steinmeier formula.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All