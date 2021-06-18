Meeting of Board of Office of Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs held in Minsk

The importance of building interfaith and interethnic dialogue was discussed in Minsk today. An off-site meeting of the board of the Office of the Commissioner for Religious and Ethnic Affairs was held in the capital's Town Hall. The participants discussed the interaction of government bodies with religious organizations and public national associations, stressed the importance of observing the principles of tolerance, internationalism and patriotism. By the way, representatives of 156 nationalities live in our country. The state supports national cultural associations, provides them with financial assistance, for example, in the acquisition of national costumes and printed publications. After the meeting of the board, the participants will visit the facilities of religious organizations:Minsk Theological Academy, the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, St. Elisabeth's Monastery and the Cathedral Mosque.