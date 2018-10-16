EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Regular meeting of contact group on situation in east of Ukraine to be held in Minsk today

The previous meeting was held two weeks ago and completed a stage in the group’s work. Ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma officially ended the mission as head of the Ukrainian delegation. Who will be the leader today is still unknown.

