Meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Minsk

On April 12, Minsk will host the first meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States this year.

In addition to summarizing the results of diplomatic cooperation for 2023, the heads of foreign ministries will exchange views on topical issues on the international agenda. These include countering challenges and threats, one of which is terrorism, as well as military security, protection of citizens' rights, including safe professional activity and development of cooperation in the field of sports.