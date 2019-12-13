PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Meeting of Parliamentary Assembly of Union of Belarus and Russia held in Minsk

Belarusian applicants will be able to enter Russian universities, including with the use of educational grants.

This was announced today at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia in Minsk. The main event was a big government hour on the topic of common scientific and educational space. The parliamentarians also considered the budget and resolved a number of organizational issues. Igor Sergeenko was elected first deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly. With his colleague Vyacheslav Volodin, they have the same views on union work.

Igor Sergeenko, First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia:

“Today in the hall new ideas were born, new proposals to develop cooperation between our institutions of higher education, secondary, specialized secondary schools. There is a good field of proposals both for Belarusian and Russian specialists. And there is a field of activity for parliamentarians, first of all. We value our friendship with the Russian Federation, and I am confident that today's session will give impetus to our further joint work, and the result will be new proposals and new ideas.”

