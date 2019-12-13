Meeting of Parliamentary Assembly of Union of Belarus and Russia held in Minsk

Belarusian applicants will be able to enter Russian universities, including with the use of educational grants.

This was announced today at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia in Minsk. The main event was a big government hour on the topic of common scientific and educational space. The parliamentarians also considered the budget and resolved a number of organizational issues. Igor Sergeenko was elected first deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly. With his colleague Vyacheslav Volodin, they have the same views on union work.

Igor Sergeenko, First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia: