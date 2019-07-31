PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Another round of talks on situation in Eastern Ukraine starts in Minsk

At this moment, a meeting of working subgroups is held, then a meeting of the trilateral contact group is planned, at which the discussion of search for missing persons and coordination of lists for the exchange of prisoners will continue. Two weeks ago, the parties to the conflict agreed on an indefinite ceasefire starting from 21 July.

