3.74 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.34 BYN
4th meeting of MFA Consultative Council on affairs of Belarusians abroad ends in Minsk
The fourth meeting of the Consultative Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on affairs of Belarusians abroad has finished in Minsk. This is an important platform for discussing issues of cooperation between Belarus and the Diaspora. This year the council held a business forum for the first time, at which our compatriots got acquainted with the current state of the Belarusian business, the investment climate.