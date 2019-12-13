V. Mitskevich: Interaction with Tehran becomes traditional part of multi-vector policy of Belarus

Interaction with Tehran is a traditional component of the multi-vector policy of Belarus. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Representatives Valery Mitskevich. Today a delegation from Iran was met in the Parliament. The agenda of the visit is rich and is designed for several days. The priority is the economy. It is important to find new fields for cooperation and increase the turnover of goods.



Further, the Iranian delegation will go to Belarusian industrial enterprises, and will visit the Minsk Technopark and the Great Stone.

