Vote held in polling station at Belarusian embassy in Moscow
Belarusians are making their choice today and abroad. In numbers, it's 36 countries and 44 districts. In Moscow, the polling station is located in the Belarusian embassy.
By tradition, the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Russia was the first to vote. According to Vladimir Semashko, today is a busy day, so he came to give his voice right to the opening.
The interest in the presidential election is always high. And today the Belarusians are very active. The whole families come to vote, there are a lot of young people. There are also those who vote for the first time today.
International observers from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and the CIS Executive Committee are present at the precinct. The voting has been going on for 4 hours and despite the large flow of people, everything is very organized and proceeds without violations.
Apart from Moscow, Belarusians can vote in two other Russian cities: St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. The polling station in the Russian capital will work without interruption until 8 pm. Then the ballot box will be sealed and the votes will be counted.
