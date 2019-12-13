PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Moscow to host summit in honor of 10th EAEU anniversary

The summit in honor of the 10th anniversary of the EAEU will be held in Moscow in May 2024. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, BelTA reports.

According to Vladimir Putin, all EAEU partners agreed with this proposal of the Russian side.

