Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of CIS takes place in Moscow. Belarusian delegation headed by Vladimir Makei

The Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the CIS took place in Moscow. The Belarusian delegation was headed by head of the foreign ministry Vladimir Makei. The meeting discussed issues related to the preparation for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and holding of joint events. A sample of a medal was presented for the anniversary of the Victory. Belarus and Turkmenistan have signed a program of cooperation between foreign ministries. Also today, a bilateral working meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Russia was held. Vladimir Makei and Sergey Lavrov discussed topical issues of bilateral relations.