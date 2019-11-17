EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

International observer from CIS Yuri Andrienko joins our mobile studio

The latest information on the voting process was delivered to us from the Palace of Independence. We are promised to get updated data on the turnout in an hour. Yuri Andrienko will comment on the voting process in our mobile studio.

The team of the TV news agency continues its work in the information center.

