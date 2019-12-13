Talks between Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik and his Indian counterpart end in New Delhi

Belarus continues to expand the horizons of cooperation. The talks between Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik and his Indian counterpart have concluded in New Delhi. The parties discussed economic interaction and specific cooperation projects. They paid attention to interregional and parliamentary ties, as well as humanitarian cooperation. An agreement was reached on further simplification of the visa regime. Within the framework of the visit to the Indian capital, a meeting with the Minister of Chemical Industry and Mineral Fertilizers was also held. Special attention was paid to food security, supplies of Belarusian machinery, as well as cooperation in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.