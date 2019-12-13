Heads of participating countries take part in plenary session of 8th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia

The key day of the 8th Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia. The Presidents joined the plenary session, which this year in connection with the epidemiological situation is being held in the mode of videoconference. The leaders call this platform the most important economic and communication project of the Union State.

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin have repeatedly have stressed that the authorities of both countries are interested in giving an additional impetus to the development of interregional ties. This thesis has been confirmed today. The leaders voiced a unified approach to resisting political and sanctions pressure from Western countries. Moscow is ready to provide comprehensive support to Minsk so that the effect of the EU restrictive measures would be minimal. Together they intend to develop the Union State and more actively involve the countries of the Eurasian economic space in the work.

Among the joint Belarusian-Russian projects, Alexander Lukashenko called the BelNPP the most ambitious over the past decades. This project is vivid evidence that Belarusians and Russians have every opportunity to further expand economic, cultural and simply friendly ties, according to the Belarusian leader.