PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Personal agreements between Lukashenko and Merkel allow 400 people to go home

The Belarusian and German leaders communicated twice during the migrant crisis. The tangible result of negotiations was immediate. Four hundred people were able to go home due to personal agreements between the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The rest adamantly refused to leave.

That is why the dialogue, to which the Belarusian side is always open, is so important. Belarus adheres to its commitments, unlike the other side.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All