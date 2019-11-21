Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly to meet in St. Petersburg

The jubilee Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth will be held tomorrow. The session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Belarus and Russia has already started. The main topic is the Union budget for 2020.



The approved amount is 5 billion 500 million Russian rubles. More than 85% will be spent on the implementation of 11 union programs in science, industry, agriculture, space and military-industrial cooperation.



Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus: "I cannot positively assess the work of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation. We have not yet resolved the main issue - the creation of a single economic space. We did not remove barriers on access of agricultural products to the markets. But the most important thing is that MPs are united in raising the role of the Parliamentary Assembly in addressing these issues."



The speakers of the upper houses of the Belarusian and Russian parliaments also discussed the issues of fostering bilateral relations today. There are still unresolved issues regarding the formation of common markets for electricity, gas, oil and petroleum products.



Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus: "The Federal Council of the Russian Federation has a full understanding of the approaches."



A meeting of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly was held today In St. Petersburg. The heads of the parliaments of the 9 CIS countries spoke about the economic development of the CIS until 2030, the fight against international terrorism, cooperation in education, science and youth policy. Tomorrow all these issues will be the subject of discussion at the 50th anniversary Council of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.



