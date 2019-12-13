Leaders of Belarus and Russia hold talks in Sochi

“We have already stated the fact that our officials have done a good job in fulfilling our instructions: more than 80% of the tasks we have set for the governments have been accomplished, and there are still three months to go. I think that, as we say, we will reach these issues as well. I would like to inform you that there were some difficulties in the fuel market. We have stabilized the situation, supplied as much as the Russian Federation needed, as much as the government requested, and we will stabilize the situation on our common markets. If we need to reduce supplies to foreign markets and increase domestic consumption, it will not be a problem. That is why we are solving all these issues, both small and large. You are right: they tried to tilt us firmly, but it did not work. On the contrary, we somehow mobilized, even unexpectedly, I know, for you. And I did not expect that we could withstand. Yes, we are a little bit poorer, we live a little bit poorer, just a little bit.”