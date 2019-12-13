3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Council of Republic holds meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan on occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Belarus
The Council of the Republic held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Belarus
Full-scale work on cooperation between the two countries and the creation of entire industries has been going on for 30 years. The main drivers of the economies are the development of scientific projects, logistics and industrial cooperation. Mutual trade turnover over the last 10 years has grown 5 times and amounted to almost 1 billion dollars. Special emphasis is placed on the preparation of joint bilateral events, including the next meeting of the intergovernmental Belarusian-Azerbaijani commission on trade and economic cooperation early next year.
Mikhail Rusyi, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:
With the help of Belarusians, a whole industry has emerged in Azerbaijan? An agricultural machine building. A factory has already been built there to produce Belarusian tractors jointly assembled by Azerbaijan-Belarus-Turkey. We have helped a lot in organizing dairy production in the Republic of Azerbaijan - a wonderful dairy farm was built in Gabala. In 2023, there is quite a serious pace in a whole range of industries, especially in forestry, manufacturing, paper industry.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All