Council of Republic holds meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan on occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Belarus

The Council of the Republic held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Belarus

Full-scale work on cooperation between the two countries and the creation of entire industries has been going on for 30 years. The main drivers of the economies are the development of scientific projects, logistics and industrial cooperation. Mutual trade turnover over the last 10 years has grown 5 times and amounted to almost 1 billion dollars. Special emphasis is placed on the preparation of joint bilateral events, including the next meeting of the intergovernmental Belarusian-Azerbaijani commission on trade and economic cooperation early next year.

Mikhail Rusyi, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus: