New Prime Minister introduced in Council of Ministers

Head of the Presidential Administration Igor Sergeenko introduced new Prime Minister of Belarus to the heads of state agencies and staff of the Council of Ministers. Roman Golovchenko fully meets the requirements of a modern leader, has extensive experience in the senior positions and in the diplomatic service. He also quickly navigates difficult situations and makes efficient decisions.



The Head of the Administration thanked Sergei Rumas for his work and for the contribution of his entire team to the socio-economic development of the country. 2 new deputies - Alexander Subbotin and Nikolai Snopkov were also appointed. The rest members of the Council of Ministers remained their positions and are ready to work together. Roman Golovchenko noted that it’s essential to keep up with the timeframe and even go ahead of it.



