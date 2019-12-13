Lukashenko to focus on results of single voting day and work of integration associations

The results of the single day of voting, as well as the work of integration associations are in the center of attention of the head of state today. The President calls for further removal of barriers in the EAEU and the adoption of the experience of the Union State.

Alexander Lukashenko said this at a meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev. Both Russia and our country are interested in transferring the experience of the Union State to a larger integration structure. The main thing is to pay special attention to the problems of economic nature. The benchmark is equal opportunities for all states.

"The main thing is that we have a number of problems in the economic union itself, on which we need to work seriously. We would like, and it should be done during your presidency, since Kazakhstan itself plays a very important role in the Union, that we remove all sorts of barriers that still, unfortunately, exist in our country. We need to agree on energy issues so that the states have equal opportunities. We need common markets for gas and oil. We need to create a common market. We will not go anywhere from this. You see how the situation is developing around us, and the very circumstances push us to closer cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union," said the Belarusian leader.