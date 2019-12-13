3.42 RUB
CIS countries step up cooperation in conditions of external pressure
Under the external pressure, the CIS countries strengthen cooperation Industry, transport and energy within the Commonwealth. The executive secretary of the CIS noted the trends. Sergei Lebedev stressed that countering sanctions is one of the central topics of the current agenda. More than 40 measures have been approved to minimize the negative consequences of the pressure, applied primarily to Russia and Belarus. But there is a response in other states as well. Nevertheless, the GDP growth is maintained in all CIS countries. There has been a significant increase in mutual trade between the countries. Sergei Lebedev also commented on the rumors about the possible withdrawal of Moldova from the Commonwealth of Independent States against the background of its pro-European policy.
S. Lebedev: Nobody from the leadership of Moldova has declared about the withdrawal from the CIS officially.
Sergei Lebedev, Chairman of the Executive Committee - Executive Secretary of the CIS:
Officially, no one from the leading figures of Moldova has yet announced the withdrawal from the CIS. Moreover we can hear statements, in particular, from the side of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister of Moldova that it is early to leave the Commonwealth, it is useful to the country. The majority of the countries of the Commonwealth, and it was stated repeatedly, believe that the strengthening of interaction with the European Union should not prevent the preservation and development of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States. One does not prevent the other. Please, it is the right of each state to identify partners for interaction, but not to the detriment of partnership with other states. We very much hope that Moldova will maintain its cooperation, its activities within the CIS. Unfortunately, I have to say that Moldova's engagement has significantly decreased in recent months, but it has not stopped interacting with the CIS.Statements about the possible withdrawal of this or that state in the Commonwealth are heard regularly, noted Sergei Lebedev. As a rule, public figures, deputies and journalists talk about it. But there have been no official statements from the leadership of Moldova, said the executive secretary of CIS.
