CIS countries step up cooperation in conditions of external pressure

Officially, no one from the leading figures of Moldova has yet announced the withdrawal from the CIS. Moreover we can hear statements, in particular, from the side of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister of Moldova that it is early to leave the Commonwealth, it is useful to the country. The majority of the countries of the Commonwealth, and it was stated repeatedly, believe that the strengthening of interaction with the European Union should not prevent the preservation and development of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States. One does not prevent the other. Please, it is the right of each state to identify partners for interaction, but not to the detriment of partnership with other states. We very much hope that Moldova will maintain its cooperation, its activities within the CIS. Unfortunately, I have to say that Moldova's engagement has significantly decreased in recent months, but it has not stopped interacting with the CIS. Statements about the possible withdrawal of this or that state in the Commonwealth are heard regularly, noted Sergei Lebedev. As a rule, public figures, deputies and journalists talk about it. But there have been no official statements from the leadership of Moldova, said the executive secretary of CIS.