Representatives of Belarus address conference of International Labor Organization

The position of the governing bodies of the International Labor Organization in relation to Belarus is extremely biased. This was stated by the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus at the 111th International Labor Conference in Geneva. Mikhail Orda added that the calls of those who call themselves free trade unions in Belarus and demand sanctions against the workers of their own country are nothing but betrayal of people's interests.

He also stressed that the ILO has no legal and moral right to support these anti-human demands. Mikhail Orda noted that the UN Special Rapporteur pointed this out in his special appeal. However, all countries are under unprecedented pressure.

Mikhail Orda, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus:

“The principle of pluralism has been completely destroyed. Thus, the common position of a group of workers is presented in such a way as if workers support the use of restrictive measures against Belarus. This is absolutely not true. At the meeting of June 5, trade unions from various countries strongly spoke out against such measures. However, it was completely ignored.”

Minister of Labor and Social Security of Belarus also spoke at the conference. Irina Kostevich reminded those present of the existence of a strong trade union movement in Belarus. Today in Belarus, more than 90% of workers are members of trade unions. There are more than 20 thousand collective agreements with additional guarantees for workers. However, on the ILO platform they try to accuse Minsk that people allegedly do not have the opportunity to unite in trade unions and conclude collective bargaining agreements.

Irina Kostevich, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus:

“The Western countries and individual trade union associations don't need the truth, their task is to justify lawless and unfair actions of political isolation and economic blockade of Belarus. It is a great pity that the ILO has been dragged into this foreign political game. However, the world's eyes are opening and more and more countries understand the essence of the anti-Belarus agenda. This is confirmed by the statement in support of Belarus.