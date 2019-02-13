3.42 RUB
Warsaw interested in signing visa facilitation agreement with Minsk
The parliamentary delegation of Belarus led by the Chairman of the Council of the Republic, Mikhail Myasnikovich is on an official visit to Minsk. Warsaw highly appreciates the contribution of Minsk to resolving the situation in the East of Ukraine. According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is necessary to support this document.
Poland also supports the process of improving relations between Belarus and the EU. In addition, Warsaw is interested in speedy signing of an agreement on visa facilitation. The Belarusian parliamentary delegation will meet today with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
