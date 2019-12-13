President makes important personnel decisions today

Ilona Lednickaya became the Chairwoman of the National Bank. It's a promotion for her. Several new personnel have been appointed at once at the bank’s Management Board.



The monetary policy in the country was discussed. The global crisis caused by the pandemic has strengthened the role of the banking sector. Banks must ensure economic security and become a guarantor of financial stability in the real sector, according to Alexander Lukashenko. Available loans provide for business support. The National Bank refused to raise the refinancing rate. On the contrary, it decreases.



The National Bank will first of all work to strengthen confidence in the Belarusian ruble and protect the citizens. The most important task of the five-year plan is to find investments. The priority is given to external loans with long-term borrowings. The President also demanded to continue liberalizing the currency and financial markets.



Andrey Evdochenko will work as the Ambassador of our country to the Netherlands. Alexander Guryanov, who headed the diplomatic mission of Belarus in Italy, returns to his position in the Foreign Ministry. 2 more Deputy Foreign Ministers were appointed as Ambassadors. Oleg Kravchenko will represent the interests of Belarus in the United States, and Andrey Dapkyunas - in Austria and Slovenia on a part-time basis. The new Deputy Minister will be Sergey Aleinik, ex-Ambassador to the UK. The former Minister of Industry Pavel Aluminum will take the post of the Ambassador in Kazakhstan. And former Finance Minister Maxim Yermolovich will work as the head of the diplomatic mission in the UK and Northern Ireland. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry noted that there has never been such a significant personnel day in the history of the diplomatic service.



