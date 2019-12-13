3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Relations between official Minsk and Moscow invariably based on mutually beneficial partnership, strengthening and development of cooperation.
The largest investor in the Belarusian economy is Russia. Our trade turnover with certain Russian regions is higher than with some European countries. Production chains have been built over the years and cooperation seems to have been established in all spheres. That is why the vector of relations between official Minsk and Moscow is unchanged: mutually beneficial partnership, strengthening and development of cooperation. This was confirmed by the visits of Russian governors to Belarus and the VII Regional Forum, which took place this week.
For several years it has proved to be a platform for quick negotiations: direct contacts, without mediation and unnecessary barriers. But the main thing is that the Forum develops regional ties, strengthening the interpersonal foundation and the common Union economy.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All