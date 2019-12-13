Relations between official Minsk and Moscow invariably based on mutually beneficial partnership, strengthening and development of cooperation.

The largest investor in the Belarusian economy is Russia. Our trade turnover with certain Russian regions is higher than with some European countries. Production chains have been built over the years and cooperation seems to have been established in all spheres. That is why the vector of relations between official Minsk and Moscow is unchanged: mutually beneficial partnership, strengthening and development of cooperation. This was confirmed by the visits of Russian governors to Belarus and the VII Regional Forum, which took place this week.