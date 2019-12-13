3.41 RUB
Believe in yourself and do not fall into illusions - how initiatives of the President of Belarus save Belarusians from imaginary faith in Western subsidies and support
The last weeks of the year are filled with important international meetings of Alexander Lukashenko - Middle East, Asia-Pacific region. The domestic media covered these trips extensively.
But the question arises, how do such meetings and geopolitical initiatives of Belarus affect the welfare of an ordinary Belarusian citizen?
The first half of December was filled with important international meetings of the President of Belarus.
At the climate summit in Dubai, the head of state clearly outlined the root causes of the key problems in the sphere of global climate and environmental security.
They are based on the extreme mercantile goals and motives of global elites. Our planet Earth and we, its inhabitants, are suffering because of the thirst for profit of the latter. It is they who turn natural resources into personal capital, extracting all the juices from the earth. The exploitation of the planet and people is done through wars, violence, liquidation of countries, destruction and dirt.
Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the urgent issue - one cannot discuss the problems of environment or the so-called green agenda when there are sanctions.
Sanctions are a new form of war and false competition of the global elites against all those who do not want to become their slaves and exploit their resources and, most importantly, the future of their children.
