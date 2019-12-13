VIII Forum of Belarus-Russia Regions to be held from June 29 to July 1 in Moscow Region

Contracts to be signed at the forthcoming Forum of Belarusian-Russian Regions may amount to $900 million. It will be held in Moscow and Moscow Region from June 29 to July 1. The detailed program has been discussed today at a meeting of the organizing committee of the Forum. The participants will meet online on the first day. Cooperation at the regional level will be discussed during five profile sections. The main theme of the VIII Forum of Regions will be scientific and technical cooperation in the era of digitalization. By tradition, the regions are preparing a portfolio of proposals. The major agreements with Russian partners will be signed by Mogilevkhimvolokno, Belneftekhim, and Grodno Meat Packing Plant.