VIII Forum of Belarus-Russia Regions to be held from June 29 to July 1 in Moscow Region
Contracts to be signed at the forthcoming Forum of Belarusian-Russian Regions may amount to $900 million. It will be held in Moscow and Moscow Region from June 29 to July 1. The detailed program has been discussed today at a meeting of the organizing committee of the Forum. The participants will meet online on the first day. Cooperation at the regional level will be discussed during five profile sections. The main theme of the VIII Forum of Regions will be scientific and technical cooperation in the era of digitalization. By tradition, the regions are preparing a portfolio of proposals. The major agreements with Russian partners will be signed by Mogilevkhimvolokno, Belneftekhim, and Grodno Meat Packing Plant.
Last year, because of the pandemic, the forum was held in an online format. Prior to that, the event was hosted twice by Minsk, as well as Moscow, Mogilev, Sochi and St. Petersburg.
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
