Viktor Sheiman reports to head of state on work with far-abroad countries

On August 26, the President discussed cooperation with the countries of Latin America with Viktor Sheiman (he was in charge of this sector for a long time). Viktor Sheiman reported to the head of state about fulfillment of his instructions after his visit to the region and about other issues that are in his area of responsibility. In June, Alexander Lukashenko accepted Sheiman's resignation from the post of the head of the Department of Presidential Affairs, but asked him to render help, where necessary. It was primarily about the work with far-abroad countries.