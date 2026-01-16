Visa-free agreement between Belarus and Laos entered into force

The intergovernmental agreement between the Republic of Belarus and the Lao People's Democratic Republic on visa-free travel for holders of ordinary passports entered into force on January 15, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Vietnam.

Now, citizens of Belarus and Laos holding valid ordinary passports valid for at least 180 days may enter, exit, stay, and/or transit through the territory of one of the countries visa-free, provided their stay does not exceed 30 days, starting from the date of entry.

The total length of stay in the territory of one of the countries participating in the agreement must not exceed 90 days during a calendar year.

Citizens intending to stay in the territory of the other country for more than 30 days must obtain the appropriate visa in advance, regardless of the purpose of their trip.