Visit of Belarus' Security Council Delegation to Vietnam - Economic and Security Cooperation

On December 2, a series of official events for the Vietnam Security Council delegation will begin in Hanoi. Alexander Volfovich leads the mission. The host is the Ministry of Public Security, the executive body responsible for national security and law and order.

Vietnam's economy is one of the fastest-growing in the world. Hanoi ranks second in Southeast Asia for economic openness, after Singapore. Trade is their strong point, but only with trusted partners. They consider Minsk to be precisely that. Following the meeting with business circles, bilateral consultations will be held at the Ministry of Public Security at the deputy level. Belarusian side will be presented by Alexander Neverovsky, who is also part of the delegation.