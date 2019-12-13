Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Zimbabwe on front pages of local news press

The press of the South African country notes President Lukashenko's sincere intentions to build strong bilateral relations that will benefit both countries. Journalists and experts note the significant contribution to Zimbabwe's economy that the signing of a package of cooperation documents will bring, as well as the political will of the leaders of both countries forced to confront the detrimental policy of Western sanctions.

"As Zimbabwe faces the threat of neocolonialism from various fronts, President Lukashenko severely criticized the superpowers’ efforts to disadvantage countries like Zimbabwe and Belarus for resisting outside pressures."

"Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko assured Zimbabwe of his sincere intentions to build a strong relationship that would benefit both countries. He rejected colonial tendencies and said the future belongs to Africa."

"The agreements signed make a significant contribution to some productive sectors and in particular to the agricultural sector."