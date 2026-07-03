Vladimir Putin congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on Belarus' Independence Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Belarusian counterpart and ally, Alexander Lukashenko, on Belarus's Independence Day. The Kremlin press service published the text of the congratulatory telegram.

"This holiday has special significance not only for Belarusians, but also for Russians, as it is associated with a glorious event in our shared history – the liberation of Minsk from the Nazi invaders," the congratulatory message reads.

Putin also stated that fraternal friendship and mutual assistance "remain a reliable foundation for the development of allied Belarusian-Russian relations."