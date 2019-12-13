Vladimir Andreichenko: Deputies are open for dialogue

Deputies are open for dialogue and any discussion, according to Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko. The deputies are working on various bills. The draft Administrative Code, the law on economic activity are among them. The budget for the next year is being discussed. Work in the constituencies is ongoing. Many people, according to the speaker of the parliament, are concerned about the political and social events taking place in the country. The people's representatives are called upon to answer the most pressing questions.

The Parliament is discussing the amendments to the Administrative and Procedural-Executive Codes. The working group includes representatives of ministries and departments working in law enforcement. Specialists suggested their ideas, for example, the Prosecutor General's Office came up with an initiative to introduce public works into the list of punishments - this type is especially relevant with domestic aggressors.

The Administrative Code has already been approved in the first reading. Changes and revisions of specialists are being made to consider the bill in the second reading. It is planned that this will take place at the autumn session in late October - early November. It is assumed that the innovations will come into force on January 1, 2021.

