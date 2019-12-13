Vladimir Makei: Situation in Belarus to be stabilized in near future

The situation in Belarus will be stabilized in the near future, our country did not allow external forces to implement the Ukrainian scenario. This was stated by Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, during the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov Moscow. The head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission stated that today Belarus has to respond to both internal and external challenges.



Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus: “Unfortunately, once again in the countries of the former Soviet Union, the elections were used by external and internal forces to destabilize the socio-political and economic situation. We also held an interdepartmental agreement and prepared proposals to impose sanctions against the relevant personnel from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Other countries, who will impose sanctions against Belarus, will face relevant decisions and relevant response."



S. Lavrov: Russia condemns attempts to put pressure on Belarus



The position of Russia was emphasized by Sergey Lavrov. Moscow condemns attempts to put pressure on the legitimate authorities of Belarus by individual countries and also clearly indicates the so-called coordination council created by the Belarusian opposition.



Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia: “There is confirmed information that such activities are carried out from the territory of Ukraine. About 200 extremists trained on Ukrainian territory now stay in the Republic of Belarus. Our position is that no one should interfere with the Belarusians themselves to negotiate with each other."



In addition to operational topical issues, the Foreign Ministers discussed the preparation of a meeting between Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin. This information was confirmed by Sergey Lavrov.



