Foreign policy vector and interaction on CIS platforms. Meeting of President of Belarus and head of Russian Foreign Ministry held in Minsk

Trade issues and economic cooperation between Belarus and Russia, strengthening of interaction in the format of the Union State and events in the international arena.





President: We would like to have very close, fraternal relations with the Russian Federation

Contrary to speculation around the agenda of the meeting, these topics became the main ones during the conversation between Alexander Lukashenko and the Russian Foreign Minister. The diplomat initially came with a specific purpose to take part in a joint meeting of the collegiums of two Foreign Ministries. The meeting, as a rule, automatically falls into the presidential schedule, when officials of this rank are in Minsk. Specific facts prove the quality of Belarusian-Russian relations. 2020 turned out to be difficult. This is both the influence of coronavirus and external pressure. Our relationship has again been tested for strength. Taking this opportunity, the Head of State once again congratulated Sergei Lavrov on the fact that, in many respects, the Russian side managed to resolve the military conflict in the Caucasus.

A. Lukashenko assessed positively Russia's actions to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

The pandemic added to the problems: border closures, air traffic stops, and many contacts stalled. All this affected the mutual trade between Belarus and Russia. We are not getting about 20% to the level of last year.

The decrease was primarily due to fuel and energy products. But countries remember the times when mutual trade reached more than 40 billion dollars a year. There is something to strive for.

S. Lavrov: We see the hostile attitude of the West towards Russia and Belarus

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister:

"First of all, we discussed foreign policy cooperation, as well as interaction in the CSTO, on the platforms of the EAEU and the CIS. We also touched upon the relations of Belarus and Russia with Western countries. We see a hostile attitude towards both Russia and Belarus. We see attempts to actively influence internal processes in our countries. Western leaders do not even hide this: they are adopting documents on "promoting democracy". There is already such a document in Russia, and now the same document is in the US Congress on Belarus. Belarus and Russia take this situation calmly. We have a Union State, we have to defend ourselves, our independence. This is the common position of our Presidents and governments."



EAEU Leaders Summit scheduled for December 11