Improvement of criminal legislation of Belarus discussed at Palace of Independence
Should there be amnesty in Belarus? What principles should underlie the criminal policy? And will the criminal law be finalized?
Important legal issues are in the focus of attention of the President today. They discussed the improvement of criminal legislation at the Palace of Independence. One of the topical issues is the proposed amnesty. The state gives an opportunity to those who are on the path of correction to be released early from serving their sentences. Such an act of mercy in the country is resorted to on the eve of important holidays. The 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from fascism is coming up, and this is an occasion to revisit this topic. The President's position is that the amnesty should be different, taking into account the peculiarities of the important date. Convicted women, children and a number of other categories will be looked at more closely.
"It is necessary to approach the issue of amnesty in a non-traditional way," said Alexander Lukashenko.
The head of state instructed Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov to pay attention "to the shortcomings of previous amnesties in order not to repeat them." "It is clear that the parliament will also discuss the bill on amnesty, analyze it from all sides. But we must also take into account the crime situation in society," the President explained.
The principle to be strictly followed in these and other issues is that the punishment must correspond to the gravity of the crime.
