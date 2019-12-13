Improvement of criminal legislation of Belarus discussed at Palace of Independence

Important legal issues are in the focus of attention of the President today. They discussed the improvement of criminal legislation at the Palace of Independence. One of the topical issues is the proposed amnesty. The state gives an opportunity to those who are on the path of correction to be released early from serving their sentences. Such an act of mercy in the country is resorted to on the eve of important holidays. The 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from fascism is coming up, and this is an occasion to revisit this topic. The President's position is that the amnesty should be different, taking into account the peculiarities of the important date. Convicted women, children and a number of other categories will be looked at more closely.