This week, the Palace of Independence hosted a big guest: three-time Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, Russian Senator Alexander Karelin.



He is the best athlete of the 20th century in the world. He is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as an athlete who has not lost a single fight in 13 years. The renowned champion is now actively engaged in educational activities. His "Montreal Project" dedicated to the 45th anniversary of the victory of the USSR national team in classical wrestling at the Olympic Games in Montreal, is a kind of duel with oblivion.



Karelin is also actively engaged in the promotion of our equipment in Russia. That's why the senator visited the enterprise Bobruiskagromash, where he talked to the employees and, of course, watched the novelties. He also spoke about his projects and initiatives related to the promotion of a healthy lifestyle. Alexander Karelin also thanked the management of Minsk Tractor Plant, which closely cooperates with the Novosibirsk Region.



