Lukashenko and special envoy of Venezuela President discuss mutual support and course for partnership

Mutual support under conditions of external pressure and strengthening of contacts in various spheres! Minsk and Caracas confirm their course towards the development of partnership. This was the subject of discussion at the Palace of Independence on October 7. Alexander Lukashenko met with a special envoy of the President of Venezuela. Adan Chavez Frías arrived in our country with a busy program. It is noteworthy that the distinguished guest is the elder brother of Hugo Chavez, the former president of Venezuela, with whom Alexander Lukashenko has always maintained close friendly relations. During the rule of the "Comandante," the relations between Minsk and Caracas were more dynamic than ever. And today, the countries aim to return to their former partnership level.

Counteraction to sanctions

The economic cooperation under the Western sanctions was the main topic of the conversation between the President and the government. Taking into account that restrictions affect the enterprises where dozens of thousands of people work, Alexander Lukashenko keeps the situation under control. It is important to do everything possible so that ordinary workers and their families did not suffer because of the fugitive traitors and their Western sponsor-curators. A real hybrid war has been unleashed against Belarus, with the aim of strangling the national economy and eliminating direct competition.

