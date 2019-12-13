Lukashenko and special envoy of Venezuela President discuss mutual support and course for partnership

Mutual support under conditions of external pressure and strengthening of contacts in various spheres! Minsk and Caracas confirm their course towards the development of partnership. This was the subject of discussion at the Palace of Independence on October 7. Alexander Lukashenko met with a special envoy of the President of Venezuela. Adan Chavez Frías arrived in our country with a busy program. It is noteworthy that the distinguished guest is the elder brother of Hugo Chavez, the former president of Venezuela, with whom Alexander Lukashenko has always maintained close friendly relations. During the rule of the "Comandante," the relations between Minsk and Caracas were more dynamic than ever. And today, the countries aim to return to their former partnership level.