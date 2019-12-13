3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Military expert: Only through joint efforts Moscow and Minsk can analyze threats
The approval of conceptual documents in the field of defense security at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly is an important stage in the development of our political system. And only through joint efforts in the current difficult conditions of the international situation, Moscow and Minsk can analyze threats.
This opinion was shared with journalists by Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the magazine "National Defense," military expert.
Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of "National Defense" magazine, military expert:
Today we see increased activity of the North Atlantic Alliance near the borders of Russia and Belarus. We see aggressive plans of such countries as Poland and Lithuania. Poland is already openly inviting the Americans to place U.S. nuclear weapons on its territory, plus U.S. military bases. Lithuania is also doing the same, actually coaxing and fueling anti-Belarusian and anti-Russian sentiments in Europe.
"Therefore, joint military planning, a clear response to current and future threats, most importantly, the development of components of our military power and state security system will make it possible, within the framework of bilateral programs, as well as within the framework of the Union State, to jointly and effectively address our defense security issues," Korotchenko said.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All