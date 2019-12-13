Military expert: Only through joint efforts Moscow and Minsk can analyze threats

The approval of conceptual documents in the field of defense security at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly is an important stage in the development of our political system. And only through joint efforts in the current difficult conditions of the international situation, Moscow and Minsk can analyze threats.

This opinion was shared with journalists by Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the magazine "National Defense," military expert.

Today we see increased activity of the North Atlantic Alliance near the borders of Russia and Belarus. We see aggressive plans of such countries as Poland and Lithuania. Poland is already openly inviting the Americans to place U.S. nuclear weapons on its territory, plus U.S. military bases. Lithuania is also doing the same, actually coaxing and fueling anti-Belarusian and anti-Russian sentiments in Europe.