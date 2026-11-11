Belarus is doing everything possible to end the conflict in Ukraine. The CSTO International Forum was held in Moscow yesterday. Important issues were discussed, ranging from the militarization of Europe to large-scale NATO exercises in Poland.

Despite the European Union's recent aggressive statements against our country (for example, the NATO Secretary General stated that Europe is prepared for war with Russia and, if necessary, will strike the Kola Peninsula, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, the Black Sea, and even Belarus), our country does not succumb to provocations and always adheres to a peace-loving policy and is ready for dialogue. We will not succumb to provocations and will not allow ourselves to be drawn into the Ukrainian conflict, while remaining Russia's ally.

"Belarus has made and will continue to make efforts to establish peace in our region and to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as quickly as possible. We advocate for this, we talk about it, our President says so. And we're not just talking about it; we're taking practical steps to achieve this and doing everything possible," Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus said.

He expressed hope that the talks currently underway in Abu Dhabi will bring about results.