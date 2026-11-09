Belarus is ready for contacts with the West to stabilize the situation in the region. State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich told reporters on the sidelines of the 14th meeting of the CIS Security Council Secretaries in Moscow, BelTA reports.

The Secretary of State noted, however, that such a desire has not yet been observed on the part of the Europeans. He recalled that Poland had made a certain attempt at dialogue at the UN. "There was a slight attempt, but we haven't seen any further progress, although Belarus is ready. Our President also spoke about this at the international conference that recently took place in Minsk, a conference that attracted the attention of many countries interested in peace and security," he recalled.

"Therefore, of course, we are always ready. Belarus is extending a hand and taking all necessary measures, including steps to stabilize the situation around Ukraine. Who is interested in this? First and foremost, the Republic of Belarus. Yes, the Americans are talking about this today, but only our country is taking practical steps," Alexander Volfovich stated.

He cited prisoner and body exchanges between Russia and Ukraine taking place in Belarus as among such practical steps. "We are ready for other contacts and are ready to provide civilian assistance to Ukraine. Yes, they see this, but European politicians are probably not interested in this," the Secretary of State noted.